Apple reportedly has a new spin on invites coming this week

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iCloud-based service that’d help people keep tabs on their appointments – and it may launch as soon as this week.

According to the in-the-know Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple has codenamed the app Confetti, which gives us insight into how this may build on the existing Calendar app.

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K before Super Bowl LIX If you want to catch the Big Game in glorious 4K resolution then now’s your chance with this epic Fire TV Stick 4K deal on Amazon. Amazon

Was $49.99

Now just $29.99 View Deal

The app will reportedly provide a new means of inviting people to meetings, yes, but also parties and functions. Gurman reports this is the beginning of efforts to bring new life to the classic Apple Calendar app.

It sounds like the app may enable users to craft more attractive invites for occasions rather than a rather dry and unemotional calendar link. We can imagine flourishes through Image Playground, Genmoji, Photos and effects, such as those we see in the Messages app when confetti and fireworks fly about the place.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about this app. Last month 9to5Mac‘s snoops uncovered code pertaining to the app within the underlying iOS 18.3 code.

At the time, the site reported: “Essentially, the app will show you a list of the people invited to that event and who has already confirmed their attendance. It’s unclear whether Invites will actually be a stand-alone app or whether Apple has plans to integrate it with other parts of the system (such as a mini iMessage app). Presumably, the app will have a more fun interface than what the Calendar app currently provides for inviting someone to an event.”

Gurman reckons the app is arriving as soon as this week, which suggests it wasn’t quite ready to arrive as part of iOS 18.3. It didn’t officially appear in any of the beta versions either. That means it’ll be a nice surprise to see what’s in store when Confetti arrives in the App Store.