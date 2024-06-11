Apple introduces dedicated Passwords app with macOS Sequoia

Apple has announced the launch of a new dedicated Passwords app as part of its macOS Sequoia reveal.

The WWDC keynote took place last night, but in amongst the flurry of AI-tinged iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia announcements, it was easy to overlook the new Passwords app.

As predicted last week, Apple has announced the launch of its own password management app going by the no-nonsense name of Passwords. Just like third party password apps such as 1Password and LastPass, Apple’s Passwords makes it easier to access passwords and organise credentials by corralling them into one place.

Built on top of Apple’s existing Keychain technology, Passwords provides one-stop-shop access to all your passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and other credentials. Naturally, it’s all synced up through iCloud, and thus protected by end-to-end encryption.

It’ll also highlight when your passwords are deemed too weak or, as the Passwords section of the settings menu does right now, when your password has potentially been compromised through a third party data breach.

Crucially, this Passwords app is not an Apple-only affair. As well as working across all of a user’s Apple devices (macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS18, and Vision Pro), it’ll also work on Windows via the iCloud for Windows app.

Besides the new Passwords app, macOS Sequoia will introduce iPhone Mirroring to give you full access to your iPhone through your Mac.

The headline feature is that all Macs running on Apple’s own chips (so M1 and later) will received its Apple Intelligence enhancements. This will be able to brush up your words in Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps, form artworks from written prompts, pull out photos and produce stories based on simple requests, and more.

Siri will also get a lot more useful, with the ability to call directly upon OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

For more on macOS Sequoia, check out our explainer.