Apple Intelligence goes public in new iOS 18.1 beta

Apple won’t launch the first wave of Apple Intelligence generative AI features for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 ranges until iOS 18.1 launches in October.

However, today’s release of the first public beta for iOS 18.1 gives owners of those phones (iPhone 16 is out Friday) the chance to take some of those features for a test drive. Until now this beta has only been available for the developer community to test.

Nothing Phone (2a) drops to a bargain price The Nothing Phone (2a) is already a bargain phone, but this deal at Amazon knocks more than £50 off 12GB + 256GB version. Amazon

Was £349

Now £297.58 View Deal

Users with compatible devices can now download the latest iOS 18.1 beta. To access the new features users will need the device and Siri language set to US English.

This should unlock the new and improved Siri deisgn, writing tools like proofreading and re-writing, webpage summaries from Safari, notification summaries from the lock screen, and the new Clean Up tool for the Photos app, which will help users remove unwanted items from their photos.

It’s much easier to get the beta versions on your phone these days; there’s no need to go through the rigmarole of signing up via a website. Just head to Settings > General > Software Updates > Beta Updates and you’ll see the iOS 18 Public Beta. If you have a compatible device you’ll see the option to install iOS 18.1.

If you don’t have an iPhone 15 Pro or don’t have one of the iPhone 16 models currently winging its way towards your doorstep, there is a more accessible way to access the first wave of Apple Intelligence features – the macOS 15.1 Sequoia and iPadOS 18.1 public betas are also out today. Those are availble for any Mac or iPad with M-Series processors.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of the features Apple has planned for Apple Intelligence, but more will follow in iOS 18.2 farther down the line. For example, the controversial ChatGPT integration, and the Genmoji and image generation features will be part of the staggered release.