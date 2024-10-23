Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Intelligence gets serious in iOS 18.2, and shows Brits some love

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The iOS 18.1 update due next week will whet the appetite for Apple Intelligence features, but it won’t bring the revolution Apple has promised and that CEO Tim Cook claims could make life “profoundly different.”

However, iOS 18.2 is a different story and the first beta has been released for developers today, with the public likely to gain access to the beta in the weeks to come. A full roll out is expected before the end of the year.

In this version, for the first time, those with access via an Apple Developer account can access the new suite of image generation features Apple calls the Image Playground. The ability to generate your own emoji through Genmoji is also included. That’ll enable you to fashion emoji through keyboard prompts like “T-Rex wearing a tutu and riding a surfboard”.

You’ll also be able to generate Genmoji for one of your contacts, using a photo of them. Because your Photos library knows just what that person looks like, you’ll be able to fashion something like your mum wearing a cape.

Image Playground, meanwhile, is a much more robust image generation tool. You’ll be asked to describe the image you want, maybe select a person for the image to be based upon and then select the style of the image to be generated. It’ll be possible to select themes, costumes, accessories, places and more.

The beta also introduces the highly-controversial (and opt-in) ChatGPT integration within Siri, and within the Writing Tools Apple is offering within iOS 18.1.

For those with an iPhone 16, Visual Intelligence tools will also become available in the iOS 18.2 beta. The feature relies on the new Camera Control button to work a little bit like the Google Lens visual search tech. With the camera shutter screen open, the feature uses AI to tell you more about what’s in the frame. For example, you can use a picture of a dog and find out what breed it is.

Finally, iOS 18.2 will introduce native support for Apple Intelligence in language settings beyond English (United States). British English is one of those new supported languages meaning, when iOS 18.2 arrives, Brits will no longer need to switch their language to ‘Merican to access Apple Intelligence features.

