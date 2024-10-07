Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Intelligence D-Day sounds like it’ll be October 28

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning to roll out the first Apple Intelligence AI features in iOS 18.1 on October 28, according to reporting over the weekend.

The well-connected Mark Gurman says iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 owners will have three more weeks to wait for the feature, which has been used as the key selling point for the new handsets.

Save an extra £20 on this iPhone 16 contract

Save an extra £20 on this iPhone 16 contract

The iPhone 16 is now out in the wild and this offer with 100GB of 5G data is one of the best deals we’ve seen yet.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £179 up front
  • £29.99 a month
View Deal

The company had told users to expect the first Apple Intelligence features during October, but looks to be waiting until the very end of the month before dropping the eagerly anticipated AI tools.

Gurman reckons Apple is taking extra care to ensure any bugs have been squished, sensing the importance of users’ early interactions with the generative AI.

“I’m told that Apple is taking its time with the rollout to ensure that major bugs are eliminated and it can support all the new traffic on its AI cloud servers,” Gurman writes in his weekly Power On newsletter.

The iOS 18.1 rollout won’t bring too many of the heavy hitting features Apple has been previewing throughout the summer.

There will be support for notification summaries, as well as the new Siri design language. Apple is also expected to include the proofreading and writing tools, as well as webpage summaries. There’s also the new Clean Up tool for the photos app, which will assist users in removing unwanted items from photos.

If you don’t have an iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 Pro, but do have an M-Series iPad or Mac then you should be getting these features in short sorter too, thanks to the iPadOS 18.1 update as well as macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Some of the more anticipated Apple Intelligence features aren’t expected until the beginning of 2025, so it’s very much a drip feed from Apple for the next few months.

You might like…

Apple Intelligence goes public in new iOS 18.1 beta

Apple Intelligence goes public in new iOS 18.1 beta

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new AI toolkit explained

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new AI toolkit explained

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
iPhone Mirroring on Mac is the real Apple intelligence we needed

iPhone Mirroring on Mac is the real Apple intelligence we needed

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words