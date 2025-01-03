Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Intelligence crowns Luke Littler champion before World Darts final is played

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Teenage darting sensation Luke Littler is about to square off with Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final in a tantalising battle of the generations on Friday night, but perhaps Apple Intelligence knows something we don’t?

In the latest Apple Intelligence notification summary controversy, BBC News users were informed “Luke Littler won PDC World Championship” on Friday, following Littler’s semi-final win over Steven Bunting the previous evening.

Considering the final between 2023 runner-up Littler and three-time former champion MvG doesn’t start until around 8:00pm UK time on Friday night, the headline seems to unduly write-off the great Dutchman.

Littler, 17, is heavily favoured to win the tournament, but we’re not sure Apple Intelligence is intelligent enough to predict the future yet.

That’s not even the only error today. Furthermore, a BBC Sport app notification summary (which collates news alerts) falsely proclaimed “Brazilian tennis player, Rafael Nadal, comes out as gay.”

First of all, Nadal is Spanish. Second of all, Nadal has not come out as gay. The story in question was actually about Joao Lucas Reis da Silva, an actual Brazilian tennis player who did publicly announce he was gay in 2024. The story doesn’t mention Nadal at all.

Littler Darts BBC Apple Intelligence
Image credit: BBC

These incidents aren’t the only time Apple Intelligence has failed to summarise BBC news accurately, since its launch in iOS 18.1 late last year. In December, the BBC issued a complaint to Apple after a summary of BBC News alerts declared “Luigi Mangione shoots himself.”

Mangione is the suspect charged with the fatal shooting of the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York in December. Mangione did not shoot himself, did not attempt to, and is currently in custody with police in the United States.

At the time the BBC said it had raised the concern with Apple in an effort to fix the problem, amid an outcry from parties representing journalists.

“BBC News is the most trusted news media in the world,” a spokesperson told BBC News. “It is essential to us that our audiences can trust any information or journalism published in our name and that includes notifications.”

It appears the problem has not been fixed.

