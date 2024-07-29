Apple Intelligence arrives in new iOS 18.1 beta, here’s what’s new

Apple is giving the public its first taste of Apple Intelligence features with the launch of the first betas for iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequioa 15.1 on Monday.

The features, which were announced at WWDC 2024 and will release on compatible devices later this year, can be sampled by members of the public beta program.

Users will need an iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a Mac or iPad with the M1 chip or later in order to download this beta.

If you’re wondering why the iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequioa 15.1 betas are out well before the main versions of the operating systems are set to debut this autumn, it’s because the point-one versions are only available for those compatible devices.

You’ll be able to download the update, if you see within the Settings > General > Software Update of the iPhone. You’ll need to have registered your device with the Apple Beta Software Program too

Those who’ve downloaded the beta will be able to sample Apple’s new AI writing tools as well as a redesigned version of Siri, with a more personal style.

Apple isn’t including all of its Apple Intelligence features with this first beta. The Image Playground and Genmoji image generation technology, for example are not part the equation yet as this is likely to be a gradual roll-out.

There’s no ChatGPT integration, for instance. Priority Notifications, which will aim to show you the most important notifications first, are missing too.

Apple is likely to release iOS 18 in September this year, with the company continuing to test the features with a wider user base of compatible devices.

Which Apple Intelligence feature are you most looking forward to? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.