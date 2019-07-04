Apple iCloud services are down – it’s not just you

Apple’s iCloud platform is experiencing across the board outages, judging by the company’s official system status page.

The page is littered with yellow diamonds signifying issues with pretty much all of the iCloud-centric online features. That includes Backup, Calendar, Contacts, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Notes, Reminders, and the iCloud Web Apps.

Apple Pay is also experiencing issues (so make sure you bring your wallet with you when you hit the bar on 4th July), as are the Find My Friends and Find My Phone applications. That could cause real problems for people who lose their devices and want to place them in lost mode, or remote wipe the iPhone or iPad.

The Game Centre matchmaking and leaderboard service is struggling, as are the Photos, iWork and Screen Time apps. Clicking on each of the affected services brings up the message: “Users may be experiencing a problem with this service.”

The issues began just before midday on the east coast in the United States and have lasted for three hours at the time of writing. Given Apple is likely to be operating with a smaller staff roster on the 4th July holiday, it might be a while before things are up and running again. A Twitter user who visited an Apple Store location was also told by staff that the outage is nationwide.

Thankfully, services like FaceTime, Apple Music, iMusic, the App Store, Apple Books, Maps, News, and Siri are running as normal, so all is not completely lost. Here’s the state of play at the time of writing (14:30 EDT):

There’s been no official comment from Apple as to when we can expect the services to be up and running again, but it’s the second major outage of the year for Apple’s online platform.

Back in March services like News, Photos and Find My Phone, as well as direct iCloud services like Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Mail, Backup, Notes, Reminders went down for a number of hours.

