Apple HomePod Mini colours coming to UK and Europe in late November

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The new selection of Apple HomePod Mini colours will become available in the UK and Europe in late November, it’s been confirmed.

Apple announced that it was expanding its HomePod Mini colour options at its mid-October Unleashed event. Yellow, orange, and blue options will be joining the usual white and space grey.

However, a precise release date for these rainbow baubles was not so forthcoming. All we had was a vague November promise.

Now its seems Apple is getting a little more specific, at least for the UK, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and India. For these territories, the Apple Store is now saying ‘late November’.

Before us Europeans get too smug about our privileged specificity, it seems likely that Apple will rollout its new HomePod Mini colours in North America some time in early November. AppleTrack claims that Apple could make the new shades available to order from November 1 – that’s Monday.

Still, one thing we in the UK can console ourselves with is a new lower HomePod Mini price of £89, down from £99.

In case you’ve forgotten what it’s all about, the Apple HomePod Mini is both a smaller version of and a replacement for the original HomePod. It’s a brilliant little speaker with incredible sound for the size, as well as a keen price and decent voice control.

We called it “the best-sounding smart speaker for the price” in our review. Pop two HomePods together, and you have yourself an instant stereo set-up of surprising quality.

