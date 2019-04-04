Apple Homepod Deal: Currys PC World has wiped £40 off Apple’s Smart Speaker for a Limited Time

If you’re an Apple ‘Ride or Die’ then this deal should be a dream come true. Get the Apple HomePod for just £279 when you purchase online, and collect it in store within minutes.

Similar to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod is Apple’s version of a wireless Bluetooth speaker.

With over 50 million songs available through Apple Music and with the intelligence of Siri, the HomePod will play the music you love, give you updates on today’s football game, all while remembering your preferences, through the simple sound of your voice.

The HomePod is also able to adapt to its surroundings and produce high quality sound no matter where it’s placed. As reviewed on our website, the mics inform the speaker of its environment, allowing it to decide how to best fill a room with sound.

In our review, we detailed: “The idea is that if you put it in the centre of a room, it will pump out tunes all the way around. Put it against a wall and it will adapt to take the solid surface into account, sending centre vocals to the fore while reflecting ambient reverb and backup vocals against the wall.”

If you weren’t already excited about this device, the intelligence hub allows you to set up a smart home network with ease. You can ask Siri to dim your lights or turn the heating up. You can even set up a scheduled command to switch off plugs, turn off the lights and the air-conditioning unit all with the simple use of the word ‘goodnight’.

If you don’t own an iPhone or iPad then unfortunately you’ll be locked out of using the HomePod as it requires an Apple device to complete its setup. However, if you are strongly dedicated to the Apple ecosystem, then get online and make use of this fantastic deal while it’s still around.

