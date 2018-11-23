Surprise! The Apple HomePod is $100 off at Best Buy for Black Friday US

Here’s a Black Friday deal we didn’t see coming. The Apple HomePod is $100 off at Best Buy in the US and can be nabbed now for the lowest-ever price of $249.99.

The Siri-enabled smart speaker has seen few significant discounts since it arrived in early 2018. Both the Space Gray and White versions of the speaker can be nabbed at the heavily trimmed price-tag right now.

The discount on the speaker, which offers voice controlled access to 45 million songs through Apple Music, represents one of the best overall deals we’ve spied this Thanksgiving shopping season.

Buy now: Apple HomePod from Best Buy for $249.99 (save $100)

The Apple HomePod earned praise in our review for its stunning sound quality, clever spatial awareness and handsome looks. It also offers stereo pairing thanks to the addition of AirPlay 2.

Our review added: “Stereo pairing is a real boon if you have a couple of HomePods near each other. Separation is spot on and detail is fantastic. It’s just as comfortable pumping out Moby’s bass-heavy early works as it is with Miles Davis jazz numbers.

“Listening to Nirvana Unplugged in New York is a great demonstration of how the HomePods manage to keep background noise of clapping and cheers there, but don’t let it muddle or overshadow Cobain’s sensitive vocals.”

It must be said that HomePod is an unashamedly Apple-focused product, meaning you’ll need an iPhone and an Apple Music subscription to really make use of it. One of our other reservations was the $349 price tag, but that currently isn’t an issue.

Our review concluded: “If you want the slickest smart speaker around, the HomePod isn’t it. But if you’ve totally bought into the Apple ecosystem and value audio quality above all, then the HomePod is second to none.”

