Apple hints at new desktop Macs coming soon

Code from Apple’s Find My app has revealed references to three unknown Mac models that could be coming soon.

As WWDC 2023 approaches, speculation about what new hardware Apple might announce abounds. However thanks to a keen-eyed developer, the code inside Apple’s Find My app looks to be hinting at what’s coming. The code references three unknown Mac models, suggesting that we may well see new Mac desktops coming in the near future that could be announced at Apple’s upcoming event.

The code references the following: Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14. Of course, we don’t know exactly what this refers to, but it’s certainly a big clue that some Mac refreshes are on the way. As the speculation goes now, it’s thought that the most likely candidates for a refresh are the iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Though, it’s not clear what the code that’s been found refers to.

Historically, Apple has used “Mac 14,x” to refer to Macs running Apple’s M2 chip, so this suggests that new Macs on the way won’t ship with a next-gen M3. If rumors are to be believed, this means that this code isn’t referring to a new iMac which is reported to be coming with an M3 chip. Outside of iMac, Apple already refreshed the Mac Mini this year, and the Mac Studio got updated last year, so that makes the most likely candidate the Mac Pro.

Rumors about the Mac Pro getting a refresh soon have been amping up over the last few months, and the last Mac Pro was released in 2019, so it’s certainly a very strong candidate for new hardware coming soon. It’s not clear exactly what a new Mac Pro would look like, but the speculation has been that we’ll see a new Mac Pro with an M2 chip this year.