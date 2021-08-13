Apple has released its fifth beta, just weeks after releasing its fourth beta for developers.

Only two weeks after unearthing the watch OS 8 beta 4 to developers, Apple will be showing off the fifth version, according to reports by 9to5Mac. Apple also introduced a new Weather icon, which will be available in the beta for the developers to check out as well.

The iOS 15 beta 5 was released alongside the iPadOS 15 beta 5, tvOS Monterey Beta 5 and HomePod 15 beta 5.

All these betas will only be available to developers as it seems public beta testers will have to wait a little longer. The beta test programme started with beta 2 on June 30.

It’s unclear what Apple is planning for this new beta, as watch OS beta 2 bought in the new Portraits Watch Face while beta 3 only fixed bugs and refined the user experience.

Meanwhile, watch OS 8 included a new built-in application that helped take advantage of the fact that Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6 have always-on displays.

So it’s not totally clear what the new update will provide, but we do have a few ideas of what the new version of watch OS 8 will look like.

There should be a new version of the Breathe app, which will be called Mindfulness from now on, and your respiratory rate will now be measured during sleep tracking.

Here is a list of some of the other features that we think might pop up on the latest version of watch OS: