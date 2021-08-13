Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple has released watch OS 8 beta 5 to developers

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Apple has released its fifth beta, just weeks after releasing its fourth beta for developers.

Only two weeks after unearthing the watch OS 8 beta 4 to developers, Apple will be showing off the fifth version, according to reports by 9to5Mac. Apple also introduced a new Weather icon, which will be available in the beta for the developers to check out as well.

The iOS 15 beta 5 was released alongside the iPadOS 15 beta 5, tvOS Monterey Beta 5 and HomePod 15 beta 5.

All these betas will only be available to developers as it seems public beta testers will have to wait a little longer. The beta test programme started with beta 2 on June 30.

It’s unclear what Apple is planning for this new beta, as watch OS beta 2 bought in the new Portraits Watch Face while beta 3 only fixed bugs and refined the user experience.

Meanwhile, watch OS 8 included a new built-in application that helped take advantage of the fact that Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6 have always-on displays.

So it’s not totally clear what the new update will provide, but we do have a few ideas of what the new version of watch OS 8 will look like.

There should be a new version of the Breathe app, which will be called Mindfulness from now on, and your respiratory rate will now be measured during sleep tracking.

Here is a list of some of the other features that we think might pop up on the latest version of watch OS:

  • Music can be shared from Apple Watch over the Messages app
  • Tips will be available on Apple Watch
  • You will be able to do multiple timers on Apple Watch for the first time
  • The Weather app will include next hour precipitation
  • The Find My app will now include AirTags
  • The Photos app will be overhauled with new featured highlights and memories
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
