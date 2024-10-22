Apple has one more thing planned for 2024 in new M4 Macs

Apple still plans to launch new M4 Macs over the coming days, according to a new report.

The company announced a new iPad product on the down low last week, slipping out a humble press release about the new iPad Mini 7.

Don’t think that’s the end of Apple product launches for 2024, though. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple still has one more major announcement up its sleeve.

Inventory is said to be “very low” on iMacs, Mac mini, and MacBook Pros, not to mention Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad accessories.

Nab the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a bargain on Amazon Apple’s most advanced and premium Watch Ultra 2 is currently just £676 in this limited time deal on Amazon. If you’re an iPhone user who’s keen to track advanced health and fitness metrics then this offer should not be missed. Amazon

Was £799

Now £676 View Deal

This would seem to indicate that new Mac products are imminent. More specifically, this would refer to Apple’s much rumoured M4 refresh of the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac lines.

Don’t expect a full Apple event for these new products, but we should be getting something more than the iPad Mini 7’s press release treatment. Gurman claims that this will be an online-focused launch, but with hands-on opportunities for press.

As we relayed a couple of weeks ago, Apple is expected to wait until mid-to-late 2025 to launch M4 iterations of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. However, these heavy duty desktop computers are expected to see the debut of a new M4 Ultra chip, which promises to be an absolute performance champ. Before that, in early 2025, we’re expecting to see Apple announce the M4 MacBook Air.

In a rather unusual move, Apple first announced the M4 chip alongside new iPad Pro products back in May of this year. Besides a huge increase in CPU and GPU performance, the new chip’s primary focus is its improved neural engine.

We have yet to see Apple’s much-promises AI features roll out, but you can be sure that the M4 chip will be the way to experience them at their best once they start to drip through.