Apple has no reason to release a HomePod mini yet – Gurman

Apple is not planning to upgrade the HomePod mini any time soon, according to a reports over the weekend.

After surprisingly launching a second generation of the discontinued full-size HomePod alongside new Mac products last week, many questioned whether an updated to its smaller sibling could be in the post.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s seasoned Apple reporter Mark Gurman believes Apple is not “actively working” on a HomePod mini second generation.

When you break it down, there really isn’t any reason for Apple to launch an updated version of its popular smart speaker.A lot of the features delivered by the HomePod 2 this week are coming to the mini via a software update.

That includes activating a dormant temperature and humidity sensor and the sound recognition tool that can alert users to smoke and carbon monoxide alarms going off in the home.

Indeed, Gurman says the new full-sized HomePod “doesn’t include any major new functions that aren’t already in the $99 mini, so there isn’t an obvious reason to update the model.”

There’s still scope for improving the device via software updates in the months and years to come Gurman says, so there’s plenty of opportunity for Apple to improve things like Siri performance and app integration the report says.

So, if you’re a little bit apprehensive about snapping up the HomePod mini in case Apple drops another surprise update on us, you can probably buy with confidence for a few simple and logical reasons.