Apple has ‘no plans’ for a new 27-inch iMac

Reports suggest that Apple has no current plans to release a new larger-screened iMac anytime in the near future.

Since the launch of the new Mac Studio and Studio Display at the Peek Performance event in early March, everyone seemed to forget about the rumoured plans to release a new iMac Pro.

In the aftermath of these new releases, 9to5Mac has reported that Apple has “no plans” to release a 27-inch iMac device in the near future, with the company also recently removing the larger sized desktop PC from its digital store.

Instead, Apple is said to be working on a new 24-inch iMac, which could be introduced sometime next year. The upcoming all-in-one desktop PC will apparently feature the upcoming Apple M2 chip, but won’t come packing any of the more high-end chips such as the Pro, Max or Ultra.

The Apple M2 chip is expected to debut later this year, featuring in the next wave of Macs, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13-inch) and Mac Mini.

Many assumed Apple was working on a new iMac Pro too, powered by one of more powerful processors such as the M1 Pro, but 9to5Mac sources claim that this is not the case.

It seems that Apple is more focused on promoting its latest Studio Mac and Studio Display devices for its professional consumers. Apple has also confirmed that it’s working on a new Mac Pro, although hasn’t provided a time window for its launch just yet.

It’s important to note that Apple itself has not yet made these claims, so it is possible that the company is quietly working on new versions of a 27-inch iMac or iMac Pro. But with a growing number of reports suggesting that we won’t see such devices anytime soon, it looks increasingly likely that Apple has ditched the two product ranges for good.

Make sure to keep checking back in with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be keeping you in the loop on all the latest Apple releases and rumours.