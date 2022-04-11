 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple has issued a fix to this annoying Studio Display error

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

This weekend saw a number of Apple Studio Display users unable to update their monitors with the latest firmware. Thankfully, Apple has released a fix. 

Users were confronted with an error message when trying to update their monitors, according to a report by MacRumors

“Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an Apple Authorised Service Provider,” read the pop-up, implying that users may need to seek professional help to get their Studio Displays working properly again. 

The error appeared to be a common problem, with plenty of users chiming in to ask how to get past it and update their monitors in the Apple Community forum

Luckily, Apple quickly made a move to address the issue and – according to a follow-up report by MacRumors and a tweet from Mr. Macintosh – updates are now back up and running. 

The problem lay with the fact Apple’s servers had neglected to verify iOS 15.4 – the firmware run on the monitor – since April 7. 

It’s interesting to note that, while the Studio Display runs the mobile software, it doesn’t appear to follow the same release schedule as Apple’s smartphones or tablets. This means the iPhone and iPad are already one step ahead of the monitor with iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1. 

Thankfully, Apple now appears to have signed the firmware, meaning Studio Display users can continue to install updates on their monitors without worrying about being asked to drag them into an Apple Store. 

“I just went and checked. It download and installed. I’m officially on version 15.4!!” claimed one user. 

Trusted Reviews has reached out to Apple for comment. We’ll update this story with any further information.

You might like…

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop 2022: The top 7 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Best monitor: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Best monitor: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best Apple iPad: Should you get the Pro, Air, Mini or iPad 8?

Best Apple iPad: Should you get the Pro, Air, Mini or iPad 8?

Max Parker 1 year ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.