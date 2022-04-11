Apple has issued a fix to this annoying Studio Display error

This weekend saw a number of Apple Studio Display users unable to update their monitors with the latest firmware. Thankfully, Apple has released a fix.

Users were confronted with an error message when trying to update their monitors, according to a report by MacRumors.

“Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an Apple Authorised Service Provider,” read the pop-up, implying that users may need to seek professional help to get their Studio Displays working properly again.

The error appeared to be a common problem, with plenty of users chiming in to ask how to get past it and update their monitors in the Apple Community forum.

Luckily, Apple quickly made a move to address the issue and – according to a follow-up report by MacRumors and a tweet from Mr. Macintosh – updates are now back up and running.

The problem lay with the fact Apple’s servers had neglected to verify iOS 15.4 – the firmware run on the monitor – since April 7.

It’s interesting to note that, while the Studio Display runs the mobile software, it doesn’t appear to follow the same release schedule as Apple’s smartphones or tablets. This means the iPhone and iPad are already one step ahead of the monitor with iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1.

Thankfully, Apple now appears to have signed the firmware, meaning Studio Display users can continue to install updates on their monitors without worrying about being asked to drag them into an Apple Store.

“I just went and checked. It download and installed. I’m officially on version 15.4!!” claimed one user.

Trusted Reviews has reached out to Apple for comment. We’ll update this story with any further information.