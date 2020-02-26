Apple had the two best-selling smartphones of 2019

In 2019, the most popular handset worldwide was the iPhone XR, according to new data from research and consultancy firm Omdia.

While the iPhone XR was some way in front with 46.3 million units shipped, Apple will also be delighted with the performance of the iPhone 11, which managed 37.3 million shipments, despite only being out for the final quarter. For comparison, in the same data for 2018, the XR shipped just 23.1 million units, so the iPhone 11 is looking bright for 2020.

The next three places are taken up by Samsung models, but there’s not a Galaxy S or Note in sight, with each one a midranger. The Galaxy A10 sold 30.3 million, the A50 24.2 million and the A20 19.2 million.

The first flagship comes in next: the iPhone 11 Pro Max sold 17.6 million units, while the iPhone 8 – 2018’s best selling handset – was still hanging in there with 17.4 million sales.

In eighth place, there’s finally a phone without the words “Samsung” or “Apple” on the box. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sold 16.4 million units, which is something we can absolutely get behind, given we gave the £179 handset a ‘recommended’ award when we reviewed it.

Rounding up the list is the iPhone 11 Pro with 15.5 million shipments, and the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with 15.2 million.

The main take home from this data, once again, seems to be while people still have a lot of love for iPhones, but they have a special fondness for cheaper versions, with both the cheaper iPhone 11 and XR selling more than the new and shiny iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max combined. That suggests that the iPhone SE2 will clean up if it shows up as rumoured next month.

