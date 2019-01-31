Fix for Apple’s Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug is imminent

Apple’s promised fix for the FaceTime eavesdropping bug, exposed earlier this week, is likely to land imminently.

The update iOS 12.1.4 began appearing on iPhones soon after reports of the bug emerged on Monday, according to analytics data spied by MacRumors.

Apple promised the update “later this week” and, at the time of writing on Thursday evening, it’s yet to appear. That means late on Thursday or Friday morning is the most likely timeframe for release.

Apple has endured criticism this week over the bug, which can leave iPhone users susceptible to eavesdropping via the Group FaceTime feature.

The flaw lets one person in the call hear or even see one of the people they’re calling, even when they haven’t answered the call. Apple disabled the Group FaceTime feature until the fix is rolled out.

However, the company reportedly knew about the issue as early as January 20, when the mother of a teenager sent Apple videos showing the flaw in action. She says she did not hear back from the firm.

Given Apple’s very public stance on user privacy, the presence of the bug is a massive black eye for the company.

The fix would come at the end of a rough week in Cupertino, after the firm revealed revenue from iPhone sales is down 15% year-on-year. Apple says slowing demand for the iPhone in China is to blame, while slower demand for upgrades amid cheap battery replacements could also shoulder some of the responsibility.

As a result, the company said it is reconsidering its international pricing strategy. Whether that means the UK will be among countries where iPhones will be cheaper remains to be seen.

What stopped you upgrading to a new iPhone this year? Underwhelming releases? A cheap battery replacement on your existing device? Or the high price? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.