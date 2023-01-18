 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple goes back to the drawing board with cheaper AR glasses

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has placed its mixed reality project on hold as it seeks to address spiralling cost concerns with a cheaper AR headset.

That’s the claim being made in a new report over on The Information. It’s claimed that Apple is worried by the fact that its ambitious mixed reality headset is on course to cost upwards of $3,000 as things stand.

That’s around £2,430 if we’re going by a direct conversion, although Apple’s current US-weighted pricing approach would likely pitch that closer to a like-for-like £3,000. It’s likely to be very expensive, either way you cut it.

With this in mind, the company is said to have placed development of its initial AR headset effort on indefinite hold for now, and is focusing instead on the development of a cheaper headset, which was already underway at Apple HQ.

Apparently, Apple is looking to price its augmented reality debut at somewhere around the price of an iPhone, which ranges from £849 for the entry-model iPhone 14 to £1,749 for a top-spec iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In order to hit such a price point, which would likely be around half that of its initial AR/VR vision, Apple’s engineers are said to be looking to cheaper components. This could include lower resolution displays, fewer sensors, and less capable processors, all wrapped up in a less premium design. It’s even being discussed that the mixed reality headset could avoid using the H2 chip, which enables low latency audio.

Apple’s first mixed reality headset has reportedly been delayed several times, slipping from an initial launch target of this year to 2025.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Max Parker 1 month ago
Apple Watch Ultra Review

Apple Watch Ultra Review

Michael Sawh 2 months ago
Meta Quest Pro: High-end mixed reality headset finally revealed, costs £1499

Meta Quest Pro: High-end mixed reality headset finally revealed, costs £1499

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.