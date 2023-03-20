Apple gamers can now use the sweetest mobile controllers around

The much-loved 8BitDo brand of game controllers now officially support Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The awesome controllers have been relieving Android gamers from touchscreen-based misery for ages now, but proper support for iPhone has been absent.

Now the company has confirmed pads like the 8BitDo Pro 2, 8BitDo SN30 Pro + and 8Bitdo Lite SE are good to go on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS following a firmware update.

The support controllers initially are:

8BitDo Ultimate Controller 2.4g

8BitDo Pro 2

8BitDo SN30 Pro +

8BitDo Pro

8BitDo SN30 Pro for Android

8Bitdo Lite SE

If you already have these controllers, the firmware update can be installed here. Naturally, the update is free. Right now there’s no support for rumble and motion control features, but it appears that might be added at a later date.

We’re not sure what has had to happen to enable this support, but it’s good news for those seeking a controller for gaming on the go. It’s also good news for Apple itself as it might encourage more people to sign up for Apple Arcade.

The 8BitDo controllers are highly rated, come with a range of options for different use cases, but if you’re a looking for an all-in-one solution to replicate that Switch-like gaming experience, you can grab one of the excellent Backbone controllers.