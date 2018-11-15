Facebook vs Apple feud goes to the next level as Zuck calls out Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t like Facebook and it doesn’t seem like he’s too big a fan of his opposite number Mark Zuckerberg. Now we know the feeling is mutual.

An official statement from Facebook calls out Cook by name for criticising Facebook’s business model and says he encourages his employees and fellow executives to use Android phones.

The dig comes in a lengthy blog post in response to a New York Times article on the privacy scandals that have engulfed the social network over the last couple of years. According to the Times report, Zuckerberg was so angered by Cook’s recent criticisms of Facebook ‘trafficking’ users personal lives, he “ordered” his management team to use Android phones.

In responding to what Facebook calls “a number of inaccuracies” in the story, there’s a section reserved for Android.

It reads: “Tim Cook has consistently criticised our business model and Mark has been equally clear he disagrees, so there’s been no need to employ anyone else to do this for us. And we’ve long encouraged our employees and executives to use Android because it is the most popular operating system in the world.”

Back in April, Apple CEO Cook sought to distinguish his company from Facebook by claiming he has no interest in monetising his customers. He said privacy is a human right.

“The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetised our customer,” Cook said. “If our customer was our product, we could make a ton of money. We’ve elected not to do that.”

He added: “We care about the user experience. And we’re not going to traffic in your personal life. I think it’s an evasion of privacy. I think it’s – privacy to us is a human right.”

