 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple extends AirPods Pro repair program an extra year

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has quietly extended its repair program for the AirPods Pro amidst ongoing sound issues.

Around a year ago we reported on Apple setting up a repair program to replace faulty AirPods Pro earbuds free of charge. Affected customers reported experiencing crackling or static sounds that seemed to increase in loud environments, when exercising, or while talking on the phone.

Under the program, all you had to do was contact Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider to get your buds replaced free of charge.

Initially, the worldwide AirPods Pro service program covered units manufactured before October 2020 for just two years after sale. Now Apple has extended that coverage period to three years after sale.

A Reddit user has pointed out that Apple has updated the related support page to state that: “The program covers affected AirPods Pro for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit”.

This means that anyone who purchased the AirPods Pro at launch in October 2019 will have until October 2022 to claim a free replacement should the issues manifest themselves.

You might like…

Everything we expect from the October Apple Event

Everything we expect from the October Apple Event

Ryan Jones 21 hours ago
AirPods 3: Everything that we know about the next AirPods

AirPods 3: Everything that we know about the next AirPods

Kob Monney 22 hours ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 3 months ago

It’s been a busy week for AirPods news. For one thing, we learned that the AirPods 3 is expected to be announced at Apple’s October 18 launch event.

The second successor to the original AirPods will reportedly learn a few tricks from the AirPods Pro, specifically with regard to its short-stemmed design.

Then it emerged that Apple was looking into using the AirPods as health tools. It seems the company wants to employ its earphones as hearing aids, as well as a thermometer to check your body temperature.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.