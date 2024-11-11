Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple explains odd Mac mini design choice and it actually makes sense

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When Apple launched the new-generation Mac mini M4 at the end of October, we marvelled at the miniaturised design that made it barely bigger than an Apple TV box.

However, there was one slight design quirk that raised a few eyebrows. The decision to place the power button on the bottom of the device. So, if you want to power it on, you’d have to lift it to tuck your finger underneath. Kinda odd, right?

£40 off the iPad 10th generation

£40 off the iPad 10th generation

The iPad 10 is Apple’s most affordable tablet and it just got even cheaper thanks to this offer from Laptops Direct.

  • Laptops Direct
  • Save £40
  • Now £309
View Deal

Anyway, Apple has gone on the record explaining why it chose that placement and it falls in line with a couple of our own suspicions.

In an interview published on the Chinese site BiliBili, Apple executives Greg Joswiak and John Ternus addressed matters.

In translated comments spotted by ITHome (via 9to5Mac) the Apple execs said: “Well, we’ve shrunk the size of it so much, right? It’s equivalent to half the size of the previous generation. So we needed to put the power button in the most appropriate spot because it’s so small. It’s convenient to press. Just tuck your finger in there and hit the button.

“In fact, the most important thing is you pretty much never use the power button on your Mac. I don’t even remember the last time I turned on a Mac.”

A worthy design sacrifice

The justification mostly passes the sniff test. It’s true, the design gains are well worth this small sacrifice. The feat of engineering required to make the supremely powerful Mac mini as tiny as it is, is massively impressive. And it’s not that big of a deal to lift the 1.5lb device with a fingertip and power on the device.

And it’s true, not many people turn their Macs on and off anymore. However, part of the Mac mini’s allure – especially now – is the ability to be a take it on the go with you and plug it into a display and use Bluetooth accessories. So there certainly will be more cause to turn this on and off than there has been with other Mac products.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Gemini Live might be heading for iPhone to battle Siri soon

Gemini Live might be heading for iPhone to battle Siri soon

Chris Smith 14 mins ago
We spoke to Samsung about its new heat pump powered, energy efficient washer dryer

We spoke to Samsung about its new heat pump powered, energy efficient washer dryer

Jessica Gorringe 10 hours ago
Galaxy Z Tri-Fold in 2025? Samsung exploring answer to Huawei Mate XT

Galaxy Z Tri-Fold in 2025? Samsung exploring answer to Huawei Mate XT

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The iOS and Android texting wars may finally be over, you know

The iOS and Android texting wars may finally be over, you know

Chris Smith 3 days ago
PlayStation sounds like it’ll be the place to be for years to come

PlayStation sounds like it’ll be the place to be for years to come

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Google Jarvis AI is real and it’ll commandeer your web browser

Google Jarvis AI is real and it’ll commandeer your web browser

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words