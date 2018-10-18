Apple confirms October 2018 event – will we see the new iPad Pro?

Apple has confirmed its next launch event – where it is expected to launch new iPad Pro and Mac products – will take place on October 30.

The invite for the Brooklyn event, features the tagline “there’s more in the making”, which is a clear nod to creatives likely to be most excited by the prospect of the new 2018 iPad Pro.

The event will take place at 10:00am local time in New York, which is 14:00 UK time (given our clocks will have just gone back), and we’ll have full coverage of the announcements as they happen. Apple is yet to announce whether it will be live streaming the introduction online, but it is highly likely to broadcast the event via the usual platforms.

So, what can we expect on Tuesday October 30? Well, it appears certain a pair of new iPad Pro tablets will arrive with speculation tipping the end for the Home button and the arrival of Apple’s Face ID facial-recognition tech for the first time on an iPad.

Recent reports have suggested larger displays than on previous releases with thinner bezels leaving enough room for the Face ID sensors without the need for the dreaded notch. We’re also hearing rumours of USB-C ports for connecting external displays, as well as a new Apple Pencil.

In terms of Macs, this event could finally see the return of the Mac mini, which hasn’t been updated in a number of years now. It’s also possible Apple will introduce a new affordable laptop that’s somewhat of a successor to the MacBook Air.

Just yesterday Apple pulled AirPods stocks from its European online stores, strongly suggesting a new version of the wireless buds is on the way. While this may not be a true 2nd-gen product, it is likely to see the introduction of the long-promised wireless charging case.

If that is the case (no pun intended), there may be a chance Apple updates the public on whether it actually plans to release the AirPower charging pad and when the interminable wait for that release is likely to end.

What are you hoping for from Apple’s special event on October 30? Share your wishlist with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.