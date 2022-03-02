Apple Event: March 8 confirmed for launch – iPhone SE 5G, new Mac and iPad expected

Apple has confirmed it is to hold its next launch event on March 8. The event is likely to see Apple reveal the next iPhone SE and potentially new Mac and iPad products.

In an email invite sent to Trusted Reviews on Wednesday, Apple says the digital-only event will take place on Tuesday March 8, kicking off at 10am PST. As usual, that’s 6pm UK time.

The event is tagline “Peek Performance” and asks viewers to “join us for a special Apple event broadcasting from Apple Park. What it online at apple.com.”

The March 8 has been rumoured for weeks, but now we can officially turn our attention to what Apple might launch during its now-traditional springtime launch event.

What to expect?

The hot favourite is a brand new iPhone SE handset rocking 5G connectivity for the first time. The design is highly likely to remain the same as the 2020 model (meaning Touch ID and the home button will remain), while the internals are likely to be upgraded significantly.

Recent reports have suggested there’ll be a price cut of around £100, but we would expect Apple to maintain the price point and perhaps keep the existing model available for a lower price.

Rumours are also afoot Apple plans an iPad Air 5, marking the first significant revamp for the forgotten member of the iPad range in quite some time. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is also predicting new Mac models, although it’s unkown whether that will see the debut of the Apple Silicon M2 processors.

Could the “peek performance” tagline be a reference to those new Mac processors?

Apple is also previewing iOS 15.4 in beta right now, so we could expect the software to launch in the immediate aftermath of the event.

We will be covering the event live, as it happens. We will have full, in-depth coverage of every product and new feature announced during what is likely to be a pre-recorded event.