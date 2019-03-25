Apple is holding a launch event this evening, which is expected to revolve around its heavily rumoured TV streaming service. As is always the case with the company’s special events, it’s being live streamed − read on for all the details on when, where and how to tune into Apple’s March 25 event.

Further down the page we’ve rounded up the biggest rumours ahead of the event.

Related: Best iPhone

Apple March 25 event live stream

The easiest way to watch Tim Cook and co pull the covers off Apple’s newest goodies is through Apple’s dedicated Special Events page. All you need to do is follow this link. You can also tune in via the Apple TV app and Twitter.

Apple usually has pretty strict device, operating system and browser compatibility rules in place for its special event live streams, but it appears to have relaxed them of late.

“This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge,” Apple says.

“Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).”

Apple March 25 event UK time

Apple’s event is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and will kick off at 10am local time − which is 5pm GMT.

However, the company has started the party way earlier than expected. If you follow the aforementioned link, you’ll see video footage of what appears to be the main stage at the Steve Jobs Theater. The room seems to be completely empty − we’re assuming the footage was shot ahead of time − but teasers for tonight’s launch are being projected onto the big screen.

If you haven’t got much on between now and 5pm, it could be worth firing the stream up early and trying to decode the clues.

Read more: Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video

Apple March 25 Event − what we’re expecting

We’re not really expecting any new hardware to break cover at tonight’s event, but despite this we have come across plenty of AirPower and iPod Touch 2019 rumours over recent weeks.

Instead, the main attraction is expected to be Apple’s keenly anticipated (and possibly Netflix-rivalling) TV streaming service. Apple is believed to have more than 20 shows in the works for the service, but there’s so much about it that’s shrouded in mystery.

The company is also thought to be on the verge of debuting a subscription service for news, an updated version of the Apple News app, and a games subscription service. You can read our full Apple March event preview here.

What are you hoping to see from Apple tonight? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.