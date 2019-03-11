Apple March 25 event confirmed – TV subscription service and more tipped

Apple is holding an event on March 25, with the invite teasing the announcement of its long-awaited subscription TV platform.

The “it’s show time” tag-line for the event is likely a reference to the rumoured video service, meaning it will play a big role in the event. Apple is currently producing a wide range of original content, which could be offered to iPhone owners on a free or subscription basis. The firm has a billion dollar budget for these shows, with more than two dozen shows in the works.

The company is also thought to be on the verge of debuting a new all-encompassing subscription service for Apple News, which could also be launched at the event. According to recent reports, Apple plans to charge $9.99 a month for access to some of the most popular newspapers and magazines, a service which will be the first of its kind.

Apple is currently adjust its business model to reflect the burgeoning Services decision, amid slowing iPhone upgrades and these two announcements could play into that.

Apple’s ‘special event’, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s campus could also see the arrival of next-gen AirPods truly wireless headphones.

Meanwhile, this could finally set the scene for the launch of Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat, which has been delayed since its announcement in Sepemteber 2017.

A new, entry level iPad and iPad mini have also been spoken of by observers in recent months, which could be demonstrated as consumption devices for the new subscriptions services.

The event, which will be live streamed to Apple’s legions of fans around the world via the usual platforms, will begin at 10am local time, which is 5pm UK time on Monday 25 March.

What are you hoping to see at Apple’s special event on March 25? Will you be tuning in? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.