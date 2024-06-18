Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple ditches Pay Later loan scheme

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has confirmed that it is ditching its Pay Later interest-free loan scheme mere months after its arrival.

Starting from June 17 (that’s yesterday), Apple has confirmed that it will no longer offer its Pay Later loan service to customers. This comes in the wake of last week’s WWDC event, at which Apple announced an addition to its Apple Pay service that would enable users to access “installment loan offerings from eligible credit or debit cards”.

At the time, that latter announcement sounded suspiciously like Apple was ditching Pay Later in favour of outsourcing the provision to third party financial organisations. Now Apple has confirmed that this is indeed the case in a statement supplied to 9to5Mac.

In the statement, Apple mentions that this loan service will “bring flexible payments to more users, in more places across the globe”. This would represent a major advance over Pay Later, which never got out of the US.

Galaxy S23 with unlimited data and £100 cash back

Galaxy S23 with unlimited data and £100 cash back

You can grab a Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £25 a month with unlimited data. The upfront cost is just £29 and you can also claim £100 cashback for this Galaxy AI phone.

  • Mobiles Phones Direct
  • Unlimited data
  • £25 a month
View Deal

The tech giant launched its Apple Pay Later scheme for local users in October, allowing them to take out relatively smaller interest-free loans that were payable in four payments over six weeks.

Following its announcement at WWDC 2022, the Apple Pay Later service appeared to suffer from numerous technical issues at the testing phase, missing its intended iOS 16 launch.

While Apple will no longer be offering any new loans through Pay Later, existing service users will be able to continue to manage their loans through the Wallet app.

You might like…

Google gives YouTube commenters fact checking power – what could go wrong?

Google gives YouTube commenters fact checking power – what could go wrong?

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Apple plans on a new era of skinny devices – report

Apple plans on a new era of skinny devices – report

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Nintendo Direct set for June 18, but don’t get excited about Switch 2

Nintendo Direct set for June 18, but don’t get excited about Switch 2

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
How to watch England vs Serbia free: Which channel is the England game on?

How to watch England vs Serbia free: Which channel is the England game on?

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Microsoft is now pausing Windows 11’s new AI Recall, totally.

Microsoft is now pausing Windows 11’s new AI Recall, totally.

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Honor Magic V Flip’s full-front display should worry Samsung

Honor Magic V Flip’s full-front display should worry Samsung

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words