Apple details MLS Season Pass with discount for Apple TV+ users

Apple has confirmed kick-off for its new Major League Soccer Season Pass, which will bring the United States’ men’s soccer league to more than 100 countries from next season.

The exclusive deal Apple signed with MLS earlier this year will feature every single MLS game, including the play-offs, and will be available as part of the new MLS Season Pass.

The Season Pass for the 2023 season will launch on February 1, with coverage living within the Apple TV app on all available platforms. It’ll also be available on the web. The first game of the season will be the 2022 MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC taking on city rivals LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl. They call this one El Traffico. There’ll also be game replays, highlights and exclusive content. As part of the deal every club will wear an Apple TV patch on their jerseys.

Apple has signed a ten year agreement with the league, meaning this pass will be likely be available for full duration of the deal. We’ve asked Apple for information on how much it will cost in the United Kingdom, but in the US, the Season Pass will be $99, with Apple TV+ subscribers getting a $20 discount. If you want to pay monthly, that’ll cost $14.99, or $12.99 to TV+ members.

Considering the MLS season runs until November, you’ll be paying a hell of a lot more if you opt for the monthly pass, but it does give you the capacity to come and go at different points during the season. If you don’t want to pay at all, the first weekend will be free with all matches available live within the Apple TV app.

“We could not be more excited to bring our fans MLS Season Pass, a new home for all MLS matches and a wide variety of league and club content they can’t get anywhere else,” said Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner (via Newsroom). “We have the most engaged and passionate fans in sports, and now they’ll have every match everywhere with MLS Season Pass.”

The MLS coverage comes after Apple aired Major League Baseball’s Friday Night Baseball games. Now it’s becoming a major live sports player, with rumours the company may also be chasing the NFL’s lucrative Sunday Ticket package.