Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple has prototyped a real-life Pixar lamp and it’s amazing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has published research showing a prototype tabletop robot with lifelike movements, adding more weight to the idea home robotics is the company’s next major play.

In a post published on the company’s Machine Learning Research blog, Apple revealed a lamp with movements reminiscent of the cute Pixar lamp that prefaces the start of movies like Toy Story.

The design showcased by Apple “explores the interplay between functional and expressive objectives in movement design.”

Sony SRS-XP700 price crash

Sony SRS-XP700 price crash

The bombastic Sony SRS-XP700 speaker is now just a fraction of its original price, making it a bargain buy for music lovers and hosts alike.

  • AO
  • Save £140
  • Now just £389
View Deal

The video shows a human summoning the lamp to come closer to focus on a book and to follow said book as it moves around a desk. The human is also shown putting a hand up to stop the lamp moving closer and pointing to direct the light away from the desk.

The human can also use voice commands to “help me read that note in the corner” and the lamp will move across a series of post-its laid out on a desk.

In another scenario, the lamp can be shown nudging a glass of water towards the human, and putting it under a spotlight to remind them to hydrate.

The key are the expressive movements, according to the blog post. For example, the user can ask for the weather report and the lamp will look out of the window – with a human-like but unnecessary gaze – before reading the weather. The lamp also looks sad and hangs its shade when told it cannot come out on an adventure with its human.

“For robots to interact more naturally with humans, robot movement design should likewise integrate expressive qualities—such as intention, attention, and emotions—alongside traditional functional considerations like task fulfilment, spatial constraints, and time efficiency,” Apple writes in the post.

Given Apple is hotly tipped to make a major push into home robotics in the years to come, this is a fascinating look into the company’s thinking.

Screw the robot, I love lamp!

Apple is said to be working on a robot – billed as a large iPad on wheels with a robotic arm and loads of cameras and sensors – that could help users when they’re not at their main screen and need info, or their hands are occupied doing other things. It could also just patrol the home when the occupier is out.

But, you know, can we just have this lamp? It’s cute and awesome and looks genuinely helpful!

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate global launch is almost here

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate global launch is almost here

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Images ‘Reimagined’ on Pixel phones will now be watermarked

Images ‘Reimagined’ on Pixel phones will now be watermarked

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
The final piece of the Spotify Hi-Fi jigsaw might be in place

The final piece of the Spotify Hi-Fi jigsaw might be in place

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Could Panasonic sell its TV division? It might happen sooner than you think

Could Panasonic sell its TV division? It might happen sooner than you think

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
Disney+ embraced streaming’s worst trends in 2024 – and made money

Disney+ embraced streaming’s worst trends in 2024 – and made money

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
SparkCat malware found on iOS and Android targets crypto wallets

SparkCat malware found on iOS and Android targets crypto wallets

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access