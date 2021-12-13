Apple delays major Mac and iPad feature until next spring

Apple has confirmed that the Universal Control feature, which unites its Mac and iPad devices for easier working, won’t arrive until early next year.

The feature is designed to give Mac users access to an additional workspace via their iPad. They’ll be able to use their existing mouse or trackpad and keyboard, while it’ll be possible to drag and drop content between the devices.

Apple initially announced the feature at WWDC in June and it was heralded as one of the more interesting features to arrive as part of macOS Monterey. Now macOS Monterey 15.1 arrived today minus the feature – not a surprise as it hadn’t featured within the beta versions.

The company is now telling users to expect the feature to arrive sometime in “this spring” which is looking like around six months after the “later this fall” Apple predicted a little while back. The new delay was initially spotted by the @AppleSWUpdates Twitter account.

On the official macOS Monterey page, the company describes the feature as a “way to work across your devices.” The company says no additional set-up will be required and Universal Control will simply work when the devices are placed next to each other. It’ll also work with multiple combinations of devices, so you can get yourself a proper wireless command centre on the go.

Apple says: “A single keyboard and mouse or trackpad now work seamlessly between your Mac and iPad — they’ll even connect to more than one Mac or iPad. Move your cursor from your Mac to your iPad, type on your Mac and watch the words show up on your iPad, or even drag and drop content from one Mac to another.”

macOS Monterey 15.1 arrived today featuring SharePlay, the Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features in the Messages app and a fix for a MagSafe charging issue that prevented the battery being replenished when the lid is closed on the MacBook Pro 2021.