Apple could unveil a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro and a new iMac Pro this year

Apple will release six new mini-LED laptops, computers and iPads over the next two years, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo shared the news on Tuesday in a note to investors seen by MacRumors.

New and updated devices include:

12.9-inch iPad Pro

27-inch iMac Pro

14.1-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

10.2-inch iPad

7.9-inch iPad Mini

The 14.1-inch MacBook Pro arriving in a similar timeframe to the 16-inch model is particularly interesting as this is the first we’ve heard that Apple might be switching up the size of its smaller Pro.

The refreshed iMac Pro is also notable as this will be the first time Apple has updated the computer since its launch in 2017.

As of this moment, there are no confirmed launch dates for the mini-LED devices. However, we do know that the new iMac Pro will launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the 7.9-inch iPad Mini also launching at some point this year.

According to MacRumours, previous notes from Kuo have suggested we might see a 16-inch mini-LED MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020, so we may see the 14.1-inch model arrive alongside it by the end of the year.

The coronavirus reportedly has yet to impact progress on the new products, so the devices likely remain on track for their scheduled release dates.

You can read the note sent out to investors below:

The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report. The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED are more identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020.

