Apple could surprise us by launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro this week

We’d expected Apple to have already launched the much rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 by now, but it missed a series of expected announcement dates. However, a new report has claimed the laptop will break cover this week.

We’ve been expecting a MacBook Pro 2019 reveal for some time now – with October being the expected window for the announcement. Apple finally appears to be making moves – suggesting we could see the new device before Christmas 2019.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple has started holding private press briefings over in the US. These briefings are usually held to give presentations of new devices along with some hands-on time.

While there is no confirmation that the briefings revolve around the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is the device that makes the most sense given recent speculation. A reveal could be imminent – with reports suggesting a public announcement before the end of this week.

While the 16-inch MacBook Pro will have a bigger display than the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro model, the laptop is not expected to increase much in size. Instead, the 16-inch model will apparently have much slimmer screen bezels.

The new model is also expected to update the much-maligned butterfly switch keyboard. However, the new keyboard is reportedly causing its own issues. The last word we heard on the new scissor-switch keyboard design was that it could push back the release of the larger laptop − possibly back to 2020.

A belated release date hasn’t stopped speculation over the new 16-inch MacBook Pro’s design, however. The new entry is expected to separate the Touch ID and ESC key from the controversial Touch Bar.

A dedicated ESC key will likely please those who were concerned about its functionality as a software key – meaning it couldn’t be used effectively in the event of certain system crashes.

