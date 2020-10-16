Apple could reveal first Arm MacBook on 17th November

Apple could host an event dedicated to upcoming Arm Macs on 17 November, according to renowned leaker Jon Prosser.

Jon Prosser posted on Twitter to say, “There IS a November ARM Mac event. I’m hearing November 17th.” He also suggested Apple will officially confirm this announcement on the 10 November.

Prosser has a pretty reliable track record with Apple rumours, recently being the first to break the news that the AirPod Studio and AirTags had been delayed.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously claimed Apple will be hosting a Mac event in November too, making Prosser’s news even more believable.

Apple is expected to unveil the very first MacBook with Apple Silicon in November, as it finally kickstarts its transition from Intel processors.

The first Mac to feature Apple Silicon – aka MacBook Arm 2020 – is rumoured to be either a 12-inch MacBook or a refresh of the existing MacBook Air 2020 laptop. A new model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is also anticipated.

These new laptops could also benefit from aesthetical redesigns. There was speculation that the recently launched MacBook Air 2020 would feature super-thin bezels – that of course, was not the case, but Apple may have been saving this upgrade for the upcoming Arm-based laptops.

Arm processors also allow laptop manufacturers to create lighter and thinner designs, as seen with the Samsung Galaxy Book S. This means the MacBook Arm 2020 could be Apple’s lightest laptop yet.

While Apple has confirmed it will also be transitioning its 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac and iMac Pro over to Apple Silicon, these devices aren’t expected to be revealed until 2021 at the very earliest and so are unlikely to be shown off at the November event.

