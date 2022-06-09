Apple could resurrect this dead MacBook and add big screen MacBook Air – report

The Apple rumour mill stops for no-one. No sooner had Apple released the revamped MacBook Air M2 and a MacBook Pro counterpart, speculation is afoot over what’s next for the laptop range.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons Apple is going to expand the MacBook Air range next spring with a 15-inch model, which would be the largest display in the history of the ultra-portable laptop. Previously there have been 11-inch and the current 13-inch version of Apple’s best-selling laptop.

While a 15-inch model might go against the original ethos of the MacBook Air, it might make sense for those seeking a larger screen without forking out a fortune for the superfluous power present in a MacBook Pro.

Gurman also reckons Apple might resurrect the 12-inch MacBook, aka the Retina MacBook might be on the way back. That would be an eyebrow-raiser for sure.

The device has been retired by Apple, but its incredible portability made it a long-time favourite for freelancers on the go (like my good self who still uses a 2017 model every single day). The Retina model suffered with an unreliable keyboard, but Apple has rectified that since with the return of the Magic Keyboard to laptops. A return with an M2 chip would be welcomed, but it may not happen until 2023 or 2024.

Gurman’s report also says the expected upgrades to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models M2 Pro and M2 Max might not arrive until early 2023.

The 13-inch model announced at WWDC is a simple chipset upgrade of the 2020 design, which means the Touch Bar is still present and there’s no MagSafe charging option. The 2022 MacBook Air provided a far greater design revamp, as well as Apple’s latest silicone.

