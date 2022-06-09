 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple could resurrect this dead MacBook and add big screen MacBook Air – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple rumour mill stops for no-one. No sooner had Apple released the revamped MacBook Air M2 and a MacBook Pro counterpart, speculation is afoot over what’s next for the laptop range.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons Apple is going to expand the MacBook Air range next spring with a 15-inch model, which would be the largest display in the history of the ultra-portable laptop. Previously there have been 11-inch and the current 13-inch version of Apple’s best-selling laptop.

While a 15-inch model might go against the original ethos of the MacBook Air, it might make sense for those seeking a larger screen without forking out a fortune for the superfluous power present in a MacBook Pro.

Gurman also reckons Apple might resurrect the 12-inch MacBook, aka the Retina MacBook might be on the way back. That would be an eyebrow-raiser for sure.

The device has been retired by Apple, but its incredible portability made it a long-time favourite for freelancers on the go (like my good self who still uses a 2017 model every single day). The Retina model suffered with an unreliable keyboard, but Apple has rectified that since with the return of the Magic Keyboard to laptops. A return with an M2 chip would be welcomed, but it may not happen until 2023 or 2024.

Gurman’s report also says the expected upgrades to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models M2 Pro and M2 Max might not arrive until early 2023.

The 13-inch model announced at WWDC is a simple chipset upgrade of the 2020 design, which means the Touch Bar is still present and there’s no MagSafe charging option. The 2022 MacBook Air provided a far greater design revamp, as well as Apple’s latest silicone.

What’s your dream MacBook configuration? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

MacBook Air M2 vs 13-inch MacBook Pro M2: What’s the difference?

MacBook Air M2 vs 13-inch MacBook Pro M2: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
MacBook Air M2 vs 14-inch MacBook Pro: How do they compare?

MacBook Air M2 vs 14-inch MacBook Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1: What’s new?

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.