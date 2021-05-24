Apple could release an iPod Touch in 2021 – here’s what we’d like to see

A new iPod Touch could be on its way in 2021, if recent rumours are to be believed. Here’s everything we hope to see on the iPod Touch 2021, from a more modern design to new cameras.

The rumour comes from MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, who shared renders of the new iPod created by @Apple_Tomorrow on Twitter last week.

According to Moser – who cited @AppleLe257 as the source of this information – Apple has plans to release an update to the Touch line this fall. The news comes months after Apple name-dropped the Touch in an Apple Music press release in November.

The renders show off a design more in line with current iPhones, with slimmer bezels and a host of new colours that appear to be taken from the iPhone 12 range. There’s also a single camera on the rear and the 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen.

It’s important to remember that these renders were not sourced from Apple. Moser also caveats that the information should be treated as a rumour rather than a leak, as it has yet to be independently verified.

The iPod Touch has become one of Apple’s more neglected product lines over the years. The last update came with the 7th gen Touch in May 2019, four whole years after the 6th generation.

While it’s too early to say for sure that Apple will release an iPod Touch in 2021, here are all the updates we’d love to join the Touch line this year.

What we’d like to see from the iPod Touch 2021

Smaller bezels

One update we were excited to see in the renders was the slimmed down bezels and seemingly non-existent notch. The iPod Touch’s design looks pretty dated in 2021 and reducing the borders around the display would go a long way in modernising the design and making space for a bigger screen.

A bigger display

Smaller bezels would also allow for a larger display. With iPhone screens ranging from 4.7-inches to 6.7-inches in 2021, the iPod Touch is starting to look miniscule in comparison.

We’d like to see Apple increase the size of its iPod Touch display, or offer a second model with a larger screen so buyers can choose between the two.

More colours

The 7th gen iPod Touch came in six colours – Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink and Product(RED).

With the iPhone 12, the iPad Air and even the iMac coming in an array of vibrant colours, we’d love to see the iPod Touch 2021 come in a rainbow of new colours, such as green, purple, orange and yellow.

A new processor

One of the most obvious updates we’d expect from a new iPod Touch would be a new processor.

The 7th gen Touch ran on the A10 Fusion chip found in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, offering two times faster performance and three times better graphics than the 6th gen Touch that came before it.

We’d like to see a new Touch powered by a more recent chip for even more improvements in speed and graphical performance.

More cameras

The last iPod Touch featured a single 8-megapixel (f/2.4) rear camera with Auto Image Stabilisation, HDR and 1080p video shooting.

Many phones these days come with two, three or even four cameras on the rear, so we’d love to see a second sensor join Apple’s music player for 2021, as well as an update to the selfie camera for sharper FaceTime calls.