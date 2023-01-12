Apple could launch touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025

Apple is reportedly working on a touchscreen MacBook Pro, which is something it’s resisted releasing for years.

According to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple has finally relented to industry momentum and is looking to release its first touchscreen laptop in 2025.

If such a device did launch, Gurman claims that it would be relatively similar to the current MacBook Pro in most other ways. It would just gain the ability to interact with on-screen element directly.

It’s still said to be early days for the project, and it wouldn’t be the first time that Apple has played around with touchscreen prototypes only to decide against releasing one. Steve Jobs famously hated touchscreen computers, which was part of his justification for launching the iPad.

Apple’s touchscreen reticence has led to missteps like adding a touchbar to the MacBook Pro line in 2016. More recent MacBook Pro models have abandoned this fiddly and underused element.

The company’s stance looks somewhat strange as the Windows laptop market is rife with touchscreen displays. Being able to interact directly with a desktop OS is no longer seen as an exotic or outlandish feature by most people.

Gurman’s related Bloomberg report states that this touchscreen component could be accompanied by an OLED display, which is something we heard from another solid Apple source just yesterday.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch an OLED MacBook in 2024. This would see Apple’s top laptop line switching over from the MiniLED display panels it’s only quite recently moved to.