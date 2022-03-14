Apple could launch new OLED iPad Pro tablets

Reports suggest Apple is developing new models of the OLED iPad Pro, in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variations.

A report from Ross Young on DisplaySupplyChain (via Mac Rumors) reveals that Apple may be planning to launch two new iPad Pro tablets with an OLED screen.

Young mentions that Apple could decide to ‘shake up’ its own tablet offerings with the inclusion of OLED displays.

Currently, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) packs mini-LED technology, however, the 11-inch variation comes only with an LED display, meaning that consumers need to splurge for the bigger tablet if they want to experience an improved picture.

Young now believes that Apple will bring OLED to both models of the next-generation tablet, citing a report from The Elec that claims LG will be supplying the OLED displays for each variation of the tablet.

That report also mentions that Samsung could be supplying the OLED displays for just the 11-inch model, with the report stating that these iPad Pro models will launch in 2024.

The Elec has said that the OLED displays could be low-power LTPO panels, which could allow for future iPad models to have a wider ProMotion range of between 10Hz and 120Hz, which lines up with the iPhone 13 lineup.

The iPad Pro models introduced ProMotion technology in 2017, however, it is limited to 24Hz to 120Hz, so the lowered refresh rate could allow for even better power efficiency.

Furthermore, the same report mentions that the new displays will utilise a two-tack tandem structure, which should allow for increased brightness and longer battery life.

It is important to note that this is all speculation right now, and Apple has not confirmed these claims.

Do you think that the next iPad Pro models will come with an OLED screen? Let us know on Twitter if you think this tech will make it to the flagship iPad range and if you think it’s worth it.