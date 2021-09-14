Apple could launch iPad 9th generation today

Apple could be set to unveil a new baseline iPad 9th generation at today’s ‘California streaming’ launch event.

Today’s Apple shindig will predominantly focus on several variants of the iPhone 13, with a likely side serving of Apple Watch 7, and a possible dessert of AirPods 3. But there could also be a tablet-shaped amuse-bouche added to the menu.

That’s according to tipster PandaIsBald, who has a track record when it comes to providing such information. According to a post on the leaker’s Weibo account (via MacRumors), Apple will launch an iPad 9th generation during today’s event.

That would certainly fit in with reports last week that stocks of the current iPad 8th generation were running low. Prolonged shipping times and sold out messages tend to indicate that an Apple product transition is nigh.

The new iPad 9th generation is expected to feature a slightly larger 10.5-inch display, and will be targeted at students and other groups looking for a more affordable tablet.

It’s been claimed that Apple could be planning another launch event for later in the year focused on iPad and iMac. Even so, with rumours that Apple is planning a radical overhaul of the iPad mini, Apple might just choose to quietly tack this more subtle revision onto today’s iPhone 13 launch.

For the main event, we’re expecting to see a quarter of iPhones with slightly smaller notches. The two iPhone 13 Pro models could well contain smoother 120Hz displays, which is something we’ve been expecting for years now.

We’ll bring you all the news on Apple’s launch event as it happens, with proceedings set to kick off at 6pm BST / 10am PDT / 1pm EST.