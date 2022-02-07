 large image

Apple could launch four M2-powered Macs this year

Apple is planning to launch four different M2-powered Macs this year, according to renowned Apple-tipster Mark Gurman.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman suggests that Apple will introduce the new M2 chip in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac and entry-level Mac Mini.

The M2 chip is expected to be the second-generation iteration of the base Apple Silicon processor. Previous rumours suggested the Apple M2 chip will be based on 4nm architecture, making it more efficient than the existing 5nm M1 processor. It’s currently unclear whether Apple will increase the number of CPU and GPU cores.

The new Macs aren’t expected to arrive until the latter half of the year. Apple generally refreshes its Mac range in October, so we may have to wait several months for the M2 chip to arrive.

Gurman also shared some additional information about the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro as he said: “I’d expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor Mini LED.”

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro will seemingly miss out on the Mini LED technology found in its larger siblings, Gurman claims that won’t be the case with the MacBook Air 2022. The upcoming Air is expected to feature a Mini LED screen, but will lack ProMotion.

Gurman has also reiterated that Apple will hold a virtual event on 8 March to unveil the iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air models. A new high-end Mac Mini, featuring either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, is also expected to launch in the spring, although Gurman isn’t sure whether it will make an appearance at the iPhone SE 3 showcase.

The Trusted Take

It’s no surprise to see Apple making plans to launch its second generation Apple Silicon processors, but it’s good to see that it will potentially upgrade all of its entry-level Macs simultaneously.

Expect the upcoming M2 chip to be more powerful than the existing M1 processor thanks to more efficient architecture. That said, don’t expect it challenge the power of the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, as Apple is unlikely to significantly boost the CPU and GPU core counts.

