Apple could have a “Christmas surprise” in store

Apple will announce a “Christmas surprise” this year, according to a cryptic tweet by Apple leaker @L0vetodream (via MacRumors).

The tipster revealed very little about the surprise, aside from it being a winter exclusive that will be good for the season.

There are countless possibilities for what this surprise might be.

Last December, Apple offered Apple Card users the opportunity to get six percent daily cashback on Apple products purchased before December 31, including the iPhone, AirPods Pro and MacBook Pro.

While this was a great perk for Apple Card users, we’re hoping it isn’t the surprise the leaker is hinting at this time, as the credit card has yet to be released outside of the US.

The company also dropped a holiday commercial last Christmas, coincidentally titled “The Surprise”. We doubt it’ll be another ad with the same title, especially since the first version was heartbreaking enough, but it could be something similar.

The Christmas surprise tweet could also be hinting at another product launch. We certainly haven’t been short on Apple events this autumn, with one having taken place every month since September. We’re still waiting to hear more about the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones and the AirTags tracking device, so it’s possible we could see both launch his December.

L0vetodream actually hinted at Apple’s rival to the Tile tracker just last month, in a tweet that included the words “coming soon”, so it could be that the AirTags will be Apple’s Christmas present to fans.

The AirPods Studio seem unlikely to make an appearance, as tipster Jon Prosser has previously revealed that a hiccup in production has set the headphones back to March 2021. However, Prosser has also suggested that the AirTags have been pushed back until this March event, potentially contradicting L0vetodream’s “coming soon” claim and leaving them too far in the distance to be a Christmas surprise.

There’s also the fact that neither of these products are particularly “good for winter” beyond making excellent Christmas presents.

It seems we’ll have to wait a little longer to discover what Apple’s Christmas surprise is, if the rumours of one are true.

