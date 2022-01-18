Apple could bring its 120Hz display to the entire iPhone 14 line

Apple could make its 120Hz ProMotion display tech a lot more affordable when it launches the next iPhone this September, according to one analyst.

The rumour comes from a research note by analyst Jeff Pu for Haitong International Securities (via MacRumors).

In the note, Pu claims that all four iPhone 14 models will receive ProMotion displays this year, meaning users across the board could take advantage of a variable 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, gaming and video streaming.

Last year’s iPhone launch saw just the Pro models launch with the ProMotion screen.

Pu also says that all four phones will come with 6GB of RAM, just a month after the analyst had predicted the 14 Pro would come with a larger 8GB. The change has apparently been made to save costs based on a supply chain check.

While this won’t mean an upgrade for the Pro or Pro Max models, it’s still 2GB more than what we saw launch on the Phone 13 and the 13 Mini last September.

Pu also wrote that he expects the iPhone 14 to start with 64GB of storage, while the Pro and Pro Max will start at 256GB and pack a new 48-megapixel camera.

While it’d be great to see Apple make its 120Hz screens available on cheaper models, we aren’t getting our hopes up.

Just days later, analyst Ross Young sent out a Tweet claiming the ProMotion tech will not be coming to the standard iPhone 14 this year, as Apple’s display supplier BOE doesn’t have a high enough capacity of LTPO panels available right now and has yet to ship any to Apple – which would be risky at this point.

Young did, however, state that the 120Hz displays might come to the iPhone 15 in 2023, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to see them become available on the cheaper models.