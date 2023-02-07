Apple chip executive talks about Mac as a gaming platform

The man in charge of Apple’s impressive chip division has spoken about the potential of the Mac as a gaming platform.

Apple recently announced a MacBook Pro and Mac Mini refresh, complete with newly souped up M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In the wake of these announcements, Apple’s vice president of Platform Architecture and Hardware Technologies Tim Millet has been speaking to TechCrunch.

Among the many interesting tidbits from the conversation, Millet talks about the one great unfulfilled area of Mac ownership – gaming. With all that power on tap, you have to think that Macs should be a better choice than they are for gamers right now, but Windows continues to hold a huge lead as a platform.

“With Capcom bringing Resident Evil across, and other titles starting to come along, I think the AAA community is starting to wake up and understand the opportunity,” said Millet.

He then points out that with Apple’s M-series chips now deep into their second generation, there’s a huge and growing platform of “incredibly performant” devices all operating off the same “single code base that is developing over time”.

Millet stays commendably on-brand and doesn’t mention the comparison, but this is the key strength of any games console you care to mention.

The Apple exec says that Apple is always “going to take a long view on this,” so Mac users shouldn’t expect a gaming revolution overnight. However, Apple is steadily seeding the “full Mac lineup… with very capable GPUs” in order to entice more developers into considering MacOS as a viable gaming platform.

It’s also on the developers themselves to adapt to the unique hardware abilities of recent Mac hardware. “Game developers have never seen 96 gigabytes of graphics memory available to them now, on the M2 Max” he points out.