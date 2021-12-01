Apple celebrates its (PRODUCT) RED anniversary with free watch faces

This December 1, Apple is honouring World AIDS Day by announcing new ways for its users to help raise funds and awareness for those on the front lines of AIDS and Covid-19.

This includes new (PRODUCT) RED devices – including red iterations of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini and Apple Watch Series 7 – an Apple Pay donation programme and special service collections.

Apple is also offering six new red Apple Watch faces.

The faces are designed to pair with the new Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT) RED and its matching Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band and Sport Loop straps, but obviously you can use them on any colour Apple Watch to give them a pop of red and show your support for HIV/AIDS awareness.

You can download the new watch faces now from Apple.com/product-red and share them with other Apple Watch users with the Face Sharing feature.

Apple is also highlighting Positive Singles – a dating app for those living with HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections – in the App Store, and featuring content about HIV/AIDS in Apple Books, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV today.

This year marks 15 years of working with (RED) to support efforts to end HIV, AIDS and Covid-19 for the iPhone maker.

In total, Apple customers have raised just short of $270 million since 2006, helping fund prevention, testing and counselling services for people impacted by HIV/AIDS in sub-Sarahan Africa via the Global Fund.

Apple says the grants have provided toward care and support services for more than 11 million people, funded 192 million HIV tests, helped over 13.8 million people access antiretroviral treatments and helped prevent over 5 million pregnant women from transmitting the virus to their babies.

The cause has also expanded in the last 18 months to support vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19, helping prevent the pandemic from impacting existing HIV/AIDS programmes.