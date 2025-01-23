Apple CarPlay 2 is still on the way, despite missing 2024 target

Apple has confirmed the next-generation version of the CarPlay software is still in the works, despite the company missing its 2024 release target.

The company has removed the ‘2024’ release from the CarPlay portion of the website, officially confirming the delay.

However, in a statement Apple has confirmed its work with “several” auto manufacturers is ongoing and is leaving it up to those companies to share the details when the time is right.

In other words “you won’t hear it from us.”

In the statement reported by MacRumors, the company said: “The next generation of CarPlay builds on years of success and insights gained from CarPlay, delivering the best of Apple and the automaker in a deeply integrated and customizable experience.

“We continue to work closely with several automakers, enabling them to showcase their unique brand and visual design philosophies in the next generation of CarPlay. Each car brand will share more details as they near the announcements of their models that will support the next generation of CarPlay.”

Apple has been teasing the next-generation CarPlay for two-and-a-half years now. Early demonstrations showed a revamped infotainment system with a second display that spans the width of the car dashboard.

Vehicles with CarPlay 2 support will provide content for all of the screens in the car and will have deeper integration with all of the car’s systems.

“Vehicle functions like radio and temperature controls are handled right from CarPlay. And personalisation options ranging from widgets to selecting curated gauge cluster designs make it unique to the driver,” the company says.