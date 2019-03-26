Apple Card: Twitter reacts to Apple’s credit card reveal

Last night, Apple revealed that it is becoming a bank. Kind of.

Moving on from Apple Pay, the company revealed that it would be entering the world of credit, with its own Apple Card. The virtual app-based card, Apple said, would provide low fees, lower interest rates, no late fees and actual money back on purchases. You’d even get a fancy titanium credit card for those times when contactless points weren’t available.

But what did Twitter make of it all? Here are some of the reactions we spotted during and after the show.

A couple of people noticed that this isn’t the first time Apple has mentioned its own credit card. I was two at the time, so I can’t say I have a great memory of it:

Still, it’s fair to say that the average person that watches an Apple event was certainly impressed:

And a familiar meme got yet another reworking:

…even if some weren’t too optimistic of Apple looking kindly at their current credit rating:

Of course, whenever Apple unveils something new, there’s always someone highlighting that it’s been done before.

And others highlighted that rather than being technologically cutting edge, the lack of contactless on the physical card was weirdly backwards:

Aside from these extremely positive and negative viewpoints, some people seemed more on the fence… which is probably the right place to be until more details emerge.

Speaking of more details, some people were a little sceptical about Apple’s promise of low fees.

Which makes the whooping from the audience in the hall a little disconcerting:

Indeed, not everyone on Twitter was happy with the focus on services in this conference, just looking for simple changes:

And for one person, the Apple Card was one letter too long:

What do you think of the Apple Card? Let us know on Twitter (where else?): @TrustedReviews.