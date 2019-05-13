Apple Card starts rolling out — but you probably won’t be able to get one

Apple Card, the credit card launched by California-based tech outfit Apple, has started to appear in the wild. However, Apple-fans looking to get their hands on one could be left waiting a while.

Apple is only rolling these cards out to employees at the moment, in a semi-private beta stage ahead of the card’s full launch in the summer. The Apple Card will, supposedly, be built on the “principles of simplicity, transparency, and privacy” and it’s designed to be used with Apple’s own Apple Pay system at first.

However, such is the pull of Apple as a lifestyle brand that many are eager to get the matte white card into their wallets as a status symbol.

Our first look at the device comes courtesy of tipster Ben Geskin, who has gotten busy with Photoshop to slap his own name onto the card, handily obscuring the name of whoever passed the images to Geskin in the first place.

This package, according to reports from 9to5Mac, also hides an NFC tag which can be used to associate the digital Apple Card in your iOS Wallet app with the physical card in meatspace.

It’s a fairly elegant solution. The card is made from titanium, with names engraved on the metal. There’s nothing else to it. Expiry dates, card numbers and even a security code is essential rendered obsolete as all of the heavy lifting from the security end is being taken care of by Apple Pay, secured away on your phone behind a finger-print.

You’ll be able to get the Apple Card in the summer. It boasts some perks which you can see in our story from the card’s announcement back in March. Top of the list is the eye-popping claim that you won’t face any fees for things like late payment. It’s unclear how this will be enforced, but we don’t really know a whole lot about what the Apple Card will work, with more information likely coming out over the course of the beta.