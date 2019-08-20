Apple Card now open to all in the US – here’s how to sign-up

The Apple Card is now available for all customers in the United States with compatible iPhone handsets.

Apple has made applications for the disruptive Apple Wallet-reliant credit card available to all, following a successful invite-only trial over the last couple of weeks.

Designed as companion for the Apple Pay platform, the card is Apple’s first foray into the personal finance industry and offers low interest rates, no annual fees and plenty of incentives to jump aboard.

Those who’s are approved will be able to start using the card within minutes as a payment method within Apple Wallet and Apple Pay, while they wait for the shiny, engraved titanium card to arrive in the mail.

That card does have some quirks. There’s none of the traditional markings to denote numbers, expiry dates and security codes. That information lives exclusively within the Apple Wallet app, meaning you must consult it (or have it written down, which isn’t advisable) in order to make online purchases for example.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

Apple is also announcing more retailers and vendors are signing up for the 3% Daily Cash reward when using the card. Uber and Uber Eats are joining Apple’s own outlets and services. Customers receive 2 percent Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay.

How to get an Apple Card

Apple is also touting how easy it is to sign up for the card for those with compatible iPhones running the latest iOS 12.4. The method is is similar to the method of adding a credit card to Apple Pay within the Apple Wallet app. Hit the + button within the app and press Apple Card. Then users will be asked to fill in their info and accept a credit check from one of Apple’s financial partners. And that’s about it.

The company is also touting the smart Apple Card payment tools within the Apple Wallet app, that shows how much interest will be incurred when making balance payments. You can see it in the GIF below.

“We’re thrilled with the overwhelming interest in Apple Card and its positive reception,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay, in a newsroom post. “Customers have told us they love Apple Card’s simplicity and how it gives them a better view of their spending.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More