The new Apple Card means selling your soul to iPhone forever

For some people, iPhone vs Android is tribal. It’s like a football team; you just don’t change it. Others like to flitter between the two formats depending on whether the latest iOS or Android hardware hits all the high notes.

However, the new Apple Card is forcing those users to draw a line in the sand. Effectively, if you opt for the fancy new titanium payment vessel, you’re opting for an iPhone for as long as you wish to use that credit card.

In a report this week, CNET makes a number of salient points pertaining to Apple Card ownership and usage. It boils down to this: No iPhone = No Apple Card.

For starters, the Apple Card isn’t like any other. All of the transaction and statement information lives within the Apple Wallet app built into the iPhone. There’s no app for other platforms and no way for users to look up their statements in a web browser. And there’s definitely no paper statements coming in the mail.

While the physical Apple Card will work in any location that already accepts your credit card (especially those that don’t offer Apple Pay yet!), the card on its own isn’t so useful.

For example, the engraving in the titanium doesn’t stretch to an expiration date or a CVV code. That means if you want to make an online purchase you can’t just read everything from your card. You’ll also have to open the Wallet app to get those details.

Indeed, CNET’s Jessica Dolcourt makes a really great point. Apple has created the card to cover up for the fact Apple Pay isn’t available everywhere yet. They’ve turned that into a positive by offering its customers a desirable physical item that’ll be lusted after by the company’s legions of fans.

However, if anyone wants to switch to Android, it’ll effectively mean cancelling the Apple Card because the functionality will be so limited otherwise.

If there’s an outstanding balance on that card, which users are unable to pay-off immediately, cancelling the card will be tricker than it sounds. It’ll probably have to involve balance transfers which can often be costly.

Are you still into the idea of owning an Apple Card after reading this?